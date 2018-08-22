Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Ben Simmons ‘Jealous’ Over Chris Stapleton Flirting? — ‘It Stings’

Ben Simmons is not loving his girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s infatuation with country singer Chris Stapleton and he can’t help but feel a little hurt by her recent flirty actions during Chris’ L.A. concert.

Kendall Jenner, 22, has a thing for country crooner Chris Stapleton, 40, and her boyfriend Ben Simmons, 22, is not quite sure how to feel about it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended Chris’ concert in Los Angeles on Aug. 18 and posted a bunch of pics and videos to her Instagram story with some pretty flirty captions. “I love you, Chris Stapleton,” one caption read. “Call me,” read another. Ben is doing his best to deal with the reality star’s crush but it turns out it’s not always easy to see his lady awing over another man! “Ben was not rocked over Kendall openly flirting with Chris, but he also did not like it very much,” an NBA insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Ben did his best to laugh it off, even though it didn’t feel very good. He is really falling for Kendall so it did sting a little when he saw her hitting up Chris, even if she was just joking around. It is the first time Ben has felt a little jealous with Kendall and now he feels like he has to pay extra close attention to her social media which is no fun.”

Ben’s not the only one with a response to Kendall’s love for Chris. Chris’ wife, Morgane, took to social media after Kendall’s posts to express her own feelings about the model’s captions. “🤔When @kendalljenner loves your husband & wants him to call her, but you also have strong love for said KarJenner…,” Morgane’s hilarious post read.

While Ben may be a little bothered by Kendall’s actions, the couple seems to be doing just fine when it comes to their relationship. They’ve been seen out and about together on numerous occasions and look like they’re really enjoying each other’s company. We continue to wish them the best in their new romance no matter how many celeb crushes they may have!