Is Justin Theroux Jealous Over Rumors That Jennifer Aniston’s Dating Her Hot Personal Trainer?

Jennifer Aniston is rumored to be dating her personal trainer Leyon Azubuike, and her ex-husband Justin Theroux may be having a difficult time watching her seriously move on after their split.

Justin Theroux, 47, is fully aware of the rumors that his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 49, has found love again with her personal trainer Leyon Azubuike and it’s not exactly easy for him to take in. “Justin’s not ready to hear about Jennifer dating anyone else, he’s not even close to over her so it’s very hard to think of her moving on brings up a lot of jealousy,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But the fact that her rumored new man Leyon is this amazing boxer makes it that much worse because boxing is currently a big passion for Justin. Jennifer and Justin still communicate all the time and she’s assured him that she isn’t dating her trainer. Still, Justin can’t help but worry that she might just be saying that to protect him and spare his feelings. If that’s the case, and it turns out that Jennifer really is dating Leyon, it’ll be very hard for Justin to take.”

Despite the rumors and Justin’s fears, Jen’s rep EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that there’s no romance between Jen and Leyon. Still, we’ve learned to never say never! We’re sure many guys would love to swoop Jen off her feet so it’s only a matter of time before the talented actress finds someone she can be with! In the meantime, it seems Justin would love to support her, at least in a platonic way.

Justin and Jennifer split back in Feb. 2018 and ever since there’s been reports that the former couple may not be over for good. Whether it be because Justin’s cars are still in Jen’s garage or because he’s admiring her hot photos, there definitely still seems to be some love between them. Even if they decide to stay just friends, we have a feeling they will always care about each other!