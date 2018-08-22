Have You Seen Jennifer Garner’s Arms Lately? Her Trainer Spills Tips For A Sculpted Look

Do you remember seeing Jen’s jacked arms at the Oscars in March? They were in hiding for months, but at her Walk of Fame ceremony, she showed them off again, and now we know how she got them!

Jennifer Garner, 46, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood on August 20, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She should be so proud of the accomplishments she has made professionally — she deserves this honor! She also deserves recognition for her flawless arms, because we are so in awe of those muscles! The mom of three is in the best shape of her life! Jen trained with Simone De La Rue, trainer and founder of Body by Simone, for her action movie Peppermint, which comes out in September. “We knew that we needed to look like an action figure,” Simone told WomensHealthMag.com, “So obviously we needed to target the arms.”

To prep for the physically demanding role, Jennifer worked out one to two hours a day, six days a week. “We worked on lifting heavier weights, usually around 15 pounds,” Simone said, adding “we also did a lot of bodyweight work, and supplemented with my custom resistance bands.” You can do an overhead press with the bands, tricep dips, and tricep extensions. They also did tricep extensions with weights, which is what gave Jennifer that sculpted look. (Kourtney Kardashian is also a fan of tricep dips, which she does on her tub!)

Even if you aren’t a star with a personal trainer, you can check out the Body By Simone app, which live streams workouts. Plus, you can do most of them ANYWHERE with little or no equipment!