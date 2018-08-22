Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Sex Life Is Hotter Than Ever After 3 Years Of Dating

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned what Blake Shelton’s secret is to keeping the flame alive with Gwen Stefani! Find out, here.

Dating for three years hasn’t created a dull bedroom for Blake Shelton, 42, and Gwen Stefani, 48. Quite the contrary, we’ve learned! “Gwen clams up when it comes to their marriage plans, but she’s much more candid about their amazing sex life,” a source close to Gwen shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She can’t believe that even after three years together, the spark hasn’t faded a bit. Blake still totally rocks her world every single time.”

So, how does Blake keep one of music’s top pop icons on her toes? The answer isn’t that NSFW! “It’s not just that the physical attraction is so great. It’s also down to Blake and how thoughtful and generous he is to Gwen in every way,” our source adds. “He goes out of his way to take care of her and make her smile. He’ll do stuff like arrange her private jet if she has to leave for work when they’re at the ranch on a holiday.” Blake is ultimate boyfriend — and now, reportedly secret husband? — goals. Not only does he fetch jets for the “The Sweet Escape” singer, but he’s also offered to babysit Gwen’s sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4 before her Just A Girl Las Vegas residency commenced on June 27, as we previously reported on April 10. But don’t worry, Gwen’s not becoming that dependent.

“Gwen could do it herself. Obviously she can more than afford to pay for it,” our source goes on. True. Fun fact: In 2005, “Hollaback Girl” made a record by becoming the first single that sold one million digital downloads, as one indicator of Gwen’s career success. So it’s not about the money — it’s that manly effort that’s got Gwen hooked! “But just the fact that Blake steps in and handles it for her to make her life a little easier really speaks to her. It makes her feels cherished by him, like he’s the man taking care of her and that’s a huge turn on for her. She loves that he’s such a man.”