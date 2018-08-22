She looked half asleep in her mugshot, now video has been released of country star Gretchen Wilson in handcuffs after she was arrested for allegedly fighting over a bathroom on a flight.

It’s been a rough 24 hours for country singer Gretchen Wilson. Hours after the 45-year-old’s unflattering mugshot was released, video emerged of the star being escorted out of a Connecticut airport after she was arrested for allegedly fighting on a commercial flight. Taken on Aug. 21, the video shows the singer with her hands handcuffed behind her back, flanked by two police officers. One of the cops seemed to be throwing shade at Gretchen in the snippet obtained by TMZ. In the clip he appears to say to her, “’Cause you’re a bad girl now. How’s that?”

The “Redneck Woman” singer’s troubles began after she reportedly got into a fight with another passenger over a bathroom on a flight from Washington D.C. to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, according to TMZ. Witnesses say the country star was in first class when a dispute over the one bathroom on the flight allegedly turned physical. Gretchen reportedly kept on glaring at the passenger throughout the flight. But things took a turn for the worse when the flight landed after she allegedly got “belligerent” with law enforcement and was arrested for breach of peace.

The Connecticut State Police released a statement to HollywoodLife revealing exactly how the situation unfolded. It said, “The Connecticut State Police (Bradley Airport) were dispatched to a minor disturbance on an incoming flight. While interviewing the accused on the jetway she became belligerent towards the troopers, and caused a disturbance. The accused was ultimately taken into custody for Breach of Peace.” That could explain why the officer took that verbal “bad girl” swipe at Gretchen.

As we previously reported, the singer was taken into custody to cool her heels on a $1,000 bond. She’s due in court on Aug. 22 – the very day she’s scheduled to perform at the Mohegan Sun Casino Resort in Connecticut. We’ve reached out to Gretchen’s rep for comment but have yet to get a response.