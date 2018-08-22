Captain America’s Chris Evans Trolls Trump Over Twitter Typos & Nothing Has Ever Felt More Patriotic

Forget Thanos. Captain America took on a greater threat: Donald Trump’s tweeting. Chris Evans blasted the ‘moronic’ president, and figured out why he couldn’t spell a word like ‘counsel.’

“Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency,” Donald Trump, 72, tweeted on Aug. 20. You don’t need to know the rest of the tweet — just fill in the blanks. “Witch Hunt.” “No collusion.” Etc. However, what Chris Evans, 37, and the rest of the world picked up was not Trump’s temper tantrum, but the misspelled word.

“It’s ‘counsel’, Biff. The word is ‘counsel,” Chris said, pulling a Back To The Future II reference. He then proposed a theory that could explain every single typo that appears on the presidential twitter feed. “I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word.”

“You don’t read shit. And we all know it,” Chris added. Look, typos happen to everyone, but not everyone is the president of the United States. The “Trump Can’t Read” theory was championed on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the idea of Donald’s illiteracy was brought up again in Michael Wolff’s Fire And Fury. According to former deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh, reading comprehension is not Trumpy’s strong suite.

“Here, arguably, was the central issue of the Trump presidency, informing every aspect of Trumpian policy and leadership: He didn’t process information in any conventional sense. He didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. Some believed that for all practical purposes he was no more than semi-­literate,” Walsh said, per an excerpt of the book adapted for New York magazine. “He trusted his own expertise ­– no matter how paltry or irrelevant — more than anyone else’s.”

“He was often confident, but he was just as often paralyzed, less a savant than a figure of sputtering and dangerous insecurities, whose instinctive response was to lash out and behave as if his gut, however confused, was in fact in some clear and forceful way telling him what to do. It was, said Walsh, ‘like trying to figure out what a child wants.’ “ What, the American president “lashing out” and “behaving like a child?” That doesn’t sound like him at all!