Chris Brown Hoping Rihanna Sees His Flirty Comments To Shay Mitchell: ‘He Wants Her Jealous’

Chris Brown doesn’t like to hear about his ex Rihanna linked to other guys so he’s hoping his interest in Shay Mitchell will get her attention and make her think about him again.

Chris Brown, 29, still thinks about and cares for his ex Rihanna, 30, and after her recent pic with Donald Glover, 34, caused him discomfort, he’s hoping his public flirting with current interest, Shay Mitchell, 31, will get RiRi’s attention. “Chris has an ulterior motive when it comes to flirting so publicly with Shay,” a friend of Chris EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He wants people talking about who he’s flirting with because he knows it will get back to Rihanna. He gets very jealous whenever she’s linked to any guy — even if there’s absolutely nothing going on. Like with her and Donald Glover, that really got to Chris, it upset him. Hitting on Shay Mitchell like this is a bit of payback for that. He wants Rihanna to know she’s not the only girl he’s interested in, that there’s competition.”

Despite the ulterior motive, though, Chris is really into giving a romance with Shay a chance. “Chris isn’t playing with Shay, he would like to take her out,” the friend continued. “But he could have easily keep it private, he made it public to get Rihanna’s attention, he wants her to be jealous of him and Shay the way he’s jealous of her and Donald.”

Chris’ flirting with Shay made headlines when he took to Instagram to comment on a gorgeous pic of the actress. “Shooting my shot,” he captioned the photo, indicating the beauty caught his eye. It will be interesting to see if anything does come of the online comments but everyone knows things between Chris and Rihanna have been back and forth for a while. We’re not sure any other gal could capture his heart quite like she has!