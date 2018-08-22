Cardi B & Offset Snuggle With Baby Kulture In New Pic, Giving Fans 1st Glimpse Of Her Face

Finally! Cardi B has given us our first peek of her and Offset’s adorable baby, Kulture, in an Instagram post on Aug. 22. See the pic, here!

The day is here! Cardi B, 25, showed off her daughter, Kulture, to the world…even if it was just the corner of the tiny baby’s head. In the family photo that Cardi posted to Instagram on Aug. 22 — featuring her radical new pixie cut! — Cardi looks adoringly over Offset’s shoulder as he cradles Kulture. And it looks like the newborn’s staring right back at her dad in the tiniest beanie hat we’ve ever seen! It appears the picture was taken after the 2018 MTV VMAs on Aug. 20. Kardi is wearing the same ruffly black dress she wore to accept her “Best Collaboration” award with Jennifer Lopez, 49, and DJ Khalid, 42.

The “I Like It” singer gave birth to Kulture, her first child and Offset’s fourth, on July 10. Throughout her pregnancy, Cardi didn’t shy away from posting pictures of her baby bump, which was most famously plastered on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s July issue. But after giving birth, Cardi’s kept her newborn off social media…until now! She did try to trip everyone out at the VMAs, however. As Cardi opened the show, she cradled a suspicious bundle of blankets onstage. Everyone thought it would be a live broadcast debut of Kulture, but in true Cardi style, she was just holding up a swaddled MTV Moonman statue. Argh!

This picture debunks rumors that Cardi B “may be gone for good,” which MTO News reported on Aug. 19. Cardi and Offset were even pictured hitting up McDonalds for a post-VMAs snack! And as you can tell below, the two looked closer than ever as they obsessed over their adorable baby. You can even expect a larger family photo in the future! “[Cardi’s] totally devoted to their daughter, and she is completely in tune with the baby’s needs. Cardi has already started talking about how she wants another baby soon and she would really love to have a little boy too,” a source close to Offset shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Aug. 15. “Offset is happy to go along with what ever she wants. He is a big believer in the saying ‘happy wife, happy life’ and basically, anything Cardi wants Cardi gets.”

As for when we’ll get to see Kulture’s full face, it probably won’t happen on a stage! “Why Set said i was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket,” Cardi tweeted — with laughing emojis — on Aug. 20. “I thought you was going to show Kulture.”