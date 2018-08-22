Britney Spears Reportedly Snubbed By Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton While Touring In UK

Britney Spears’ royal dreams may have been crushed, with a new report saying she allegedly got dumped by Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Why in the world wouldn’t they want to see her in concert?

Apparently, not everyone wants a piece of her! Britney Spears‘ tour is headed for the United Kingdom, and there were some special guests she reportedly wanted to have in the audience: the royal family! Just one problem. None of them accepted their invites, according to an insider who spoke to Star Magazine. Whomp whomp.

“Britney had her assistant write notes to Buckingham and Kensington palaces requesting audiences with the newlyweds (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), and Queen Elizabeth. Britney was shocked to receive a letter back from both palaces — not from the royals themselves — saying everyone was too busy to meet her,” the source said. So it’s not that the royals aren’t Britney fans — for all we know Harry spends his days rocking out to “Toxic” when nobody’s looking. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are currently on a trip together, also reportedly passed up the invite, sadly. They’ve just simply got too much going on at the moment!

That kind of shocked Brit Brit, to be honest. “Poor Britney didn’t understand, she thought everyone wanted to meet her! She didn’t realize royals had commitments,” the source said. “She thought they just dressed up and hung out in a court!” You know what, that’s fair. Everyone grows up thinking princesses brush their hair while singing in a tower, not working on philanthropic projects!

Hey, it’s their loss, though. Britney’s Piece of Me shows are fantastic, and anyone would be lucky to see them. Even the queen! Although, wait — this may actually be a blessing in disguise. Britney tends to have a lot of wardrobe malfunctions in concert. Maybe not the best thing for Queen Elizabeth to see!