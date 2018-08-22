‘Braxton Family Values’ Preview: Tamar Is MIA As Trina Asks Her Sisters About A Business Deal

Trina Braxton wants to join her in a family business venture, but Tamar is noticeably missing in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 23 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values.’

Trina Braxton gathers her sisters — all except Tamar — to talk about being a part of her restaurant business. “I’m going to give you one more opportunity to be a part of the licensing agreement,” Trina tells Toni. Trina tries to explain it all to Toni before she rushes to judgment and even yells at Toni to be quiet and listen!

Trina stress that no one needs to invest any money right now. “I just wanted us to have something we could all be a part of and just make money overnight, in our sleep,” she says. “I want us to do something that we all have together.” Trina’s words do the trick because Toni admits, “I am open to it.”

However, there’s a huge element in the room. Tamar is missing from the conversation. “There’s only four of us here today,” Toni says. “It should be all five of us.” Trina can’t argue with that. Where is Tamar?! The sisters have been having some communication issues lately, and they haven’t all been ironed out just yet.

Braxton Family Values season 6 returned on Aug. 16 with all-new episodes. In the first look video, it was revealed that the Braxton sisters refused to show up for work in June 2018 and production was forced to shut down. The show may be in season 6, but the drama is just as hot as it ever was! This season follows the sisters as Toni lands a movie role but must shift her wedding date. Meanwhile, Towanda hides her relationship while Trina’s gets serious. A shocking turn of events puts Traci in a difficult spot. Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.