Ben Affleck’s Playboy Model Girlfriend, 22, Frolics On The Beach In Thong Bikini As He Heads Back To Rehab

Ben Affleck may have just checked into rehab but his younger model girlfriend Shauna Sexton was seen flaunting her sexy body and having a great time at the beach in Malibu on the same day.

Ben Affleck‘s new lady love, Shauna Sexton, 22, wasn’t with him when he checked into rehab on Aug. 22 and was instead showing off her gorgeous body in a bikini at a beach in Malibu. The Playboy model looked comfortable as she took a dip in the water and walked on the sand in a revealing olive green swimsuit. It was just a few days ago on Aug. 19 that Shauna was seen in a car with 46-year-old Ben, who has reportedly split from Lindsay Shookus, as the two went through a drive-thru and ordered from a local Jack in the Box. Now that he is back in rehab, though, we can’t help but wonder how it will affect their new relationship. SEE THE PICS OF SHAUNA ON THE BEACH HERE.

News of Ben’s rehab check-in came after his ex Jennifer Garner, 46, allegedly had an intervention for him at his home. After the intervention, it didn’t take long for the former couple, who share three children together, to head off in a car from Ben’s house to a rehab center, where he is planning on staying. Although what Ben’s being treated for hasn’t been confirmed, the actor is known for having prior addictions to alcohol and has already been in rehab for the addiction twice before.

Hints of a returning problem showed on Aug. 20 when Ben was seen getting an alcoholic delivery to his house. It appeared the alcohol he was receiving was Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky that came in a Pacifico beer-branded box. There were also some other unlabeled bottles. Since Ben and Shauna had been seen hanging out the day before the delivery, we can’t help but think the whiskey may have been for her. During an interview with Playboy back in May, Shauna revealed that whiskey was her favorite alcoholic beverage. “I like whiskey and soda, which makes people cringe, but I like it,” she said.