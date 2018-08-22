Bella Thorne Dangerously Confronts Burglar Who Attempted Break-In While At Home Alone: Is She OK?

Oh no! Bella Thorne had the scare of a lifetime on August 21, when a burglar attempted to break into her Los Angeles home. Is she alright?

Bella Thorne, 20, had a very unexpected visitor to her mansion on Tuesday. The former Disney star was reportedly spending the night alone at her San Fernando Valley home when someone attempted to break in! The star heard a window smash at approximately 10 PM, as the criminal tried to enter her home, according to TMZ. Thankfully, Bella was unharmed. In fact, she was brave enough to even go outside and CONFRONT the intruder! After hearing the glass shatter, the fearless star walked outside to see what was going on, which scared the invader away. “That was enough to scare the would-be burglar away who hightailed it from the house and fled into the darkness,” a source told the site. Way to go, Bella!

The star then proceeded to call the cops, but by the time they arrived to her house, the burglar was long gone. It looks like the potential thief thought he would have it easy that night, as Bella’s social media pages made it seem like she was still back in New York City. Fortunately, the window-smashing culprit high-tailed it when he realized he was not alone. Still, we have to ask: What were you thinking Bella?!

Apparently, Bella’s boyfriend and Mod Sun frontman Derek Smith, wasn’t around to protect his lady that night. The pair did spend the weekend leading up to the break-in together though, blissfully unaware of scary times ahead. After a rocking performance at Billboard’s Hot 100 Music Festival, the couple partied it up in NYC at nightlife hotspot Marquee. As they left the nightclub, Bella’s man bought her several roses before heading home.

Nothing but ❤️ on the mainstage A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 20, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

Billboard Hot 100 Fest was Bella’s first ever festival performance. In addition to bringing her boyfriend on stage with her, Bella treated the crowd to surprise appearances from MadeinTYO and Tana Mongeau. Hopefully, the only crazy surprises Bella gets in the near future, are on the stage. We’re glad to see Bella is safe and that nothing was taken from her!