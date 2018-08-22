Is Jennifer Aniston Dating Her Boxing Trainer After Justin Theroux Split? New Report Claims Yes

Moving on? Jennifer Aniston’s reportedly doing more than exercising at the gym, according to a new report! Rumor has it she has a love connection with her boxing coach!

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has her eye on her hot AF boxing coach, Leyon Azubuike, and dude’s a total knockout. The actress took up boxing as a way to blow off steam while going through a difficult divorce from Justin Theroux at the beginning of the year, but a new report claims that things were getting steamy at the gym, instead! Jen, according to a source who spoke to Star Magazine, became smitten with the sexy Gloveworx trainer. “Some friends think Jen just needed something to punch to vent her frustration with Justin,” the source said. “But she’s still boxing. Now everyone believes it’s Leyon that Jen’s enjoying!”

Alas, Jen’s rep tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there’s no love connection between the actress and Leyon. Aww! We would love for Jen to find a new man — especially one as handsome as Leyon. Wouldn’t they make an adorable couple? Oh, well. When she wants to date someone, you know she’ll make it happen. Someone who’s probably stoked that Jennifer’s still on the market? Justin!

“Justin has real fears that he will never be able to find another woman like Jennifer,” a source close to the Leftovers star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The more time Justin spends away from Jen, meeting new people and being single, the more he realizes how incredible he had it with Jen. They laughed together, made each other happy, had a lot in common and had a great life together.” The insider also added that “Jen was amazing” and the actor “really misses her.” Fingers crossed for him!