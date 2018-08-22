Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Reportedly Engaged After Dating For Only 2 Months

Are Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger ready to tie the knot after just a few months of dating? — Well, that’s what one shocking report claims! Get the alleged ‘I do’ details!

Did we miss the wedding bells ringing? — Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, “can’t wait to become husband and wife,” a source tells In Touch magazine of Hollywood’s newest “it” couple! The Guardians of the Galaxy actor reportedly proposed to Katherine just a few weeks ago, although the couple has not confirmed the news. “The proposal was very simple and understated,” a second source says, adding that the couple didn’t want to draw attention to themselves.

As for the (apparent) ring? — Pratt opted for a “classic” ring, as reported by the mag. “She’s a simple girl,” the source admits, explaining that Katherine “didn’t need an over-the-top production.” Although the pair have only been dating for about two months, Chris is reportedly “so in love with Katherine.” — “He really feels lucky to have found her.”

The mag goes on to report that the author, and famed daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, has even hit it off with Pratt’s son, Jack, 5. “Katherine hasn’t been in Jack’s life all that long, but she’s already attached to him and can’t wait to become his official stepmom,” the source claims. The couple, along with Jack, were most recently spotted together at the end of July after attending church. They were also seen making his son laugh outside an ice cream shop.

While there are no other details about the alleged engagement in the report, the magazine also claims Pratt just purchased an LA “love nest” for him and Katherine. “It’s the perfect place for newlyweds to start a family.”

This all sounds so sweet, it really does. However, let’s pump the breaks on the engagement talk. The actor and author have only been dating for a short time. Pratt and Katherine were reportedly first spotted together around Father’s Day.