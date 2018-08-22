See Pics
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie & Daughters All Smiles While Out Shopping Amidst Her Divorce Battle With Brad Pitt

SplashNews
Angelina Jolie and two of her children, Shiloh and Zahara, make a stop at Kitson Store in Los Angeles, CA. Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt,Angelina Jolie,Zahara Jolie-Pitt Ref: SPL5017802 210818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some some shopping with Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt at a few stores in Los Feliz. Knox seemed happy with a Nerf gun that he was spotted carrying out while Shiloh held on to bags filled with pet supplies. Angelina was recently ordered to return to the U.S. by judge in her divorce case. The actress and her ex Brad have been making headlines again with their divorce as they continue to work out an agreement relating to custody and child support of their six children.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some some shopping with Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt at a few stores in Los Feliz. Knox seemed happy with a Nerf gun that he was spotted carrying out while Shiloh held on to bags filled with pet supplies. Angelina was recently ordered to return to the U.S. by judge in her divorce case. The actress and her ex Brad have been making headlines again with their divorce as they continue to work out an agreement relating to custody and child support of their six children.Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - *Web Must Call for Pricing* Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some shopping with her kids at Whole Foods Market during a family day out in West Hollywood. Angelina and Brad Pitt’s divorce has been making headlines again this past week as the couple once again appear to be battling over child support and visitation of their six children. Jolie’s lawyer filed papers last week stating Pitt “has not paid meaningful child support since separation.’’ Pitt’s legal team wasted no time in responding calling Jolie’s filing “a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.’’ Despite the nasty turn in their divorce proceedings recently, Jolie was all smiles and appeared carefree as she stepped out with 10 year old twins, Knox & Vivienne, 13 year old Zahara and a new young bodyguard. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 65 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

There’s nothing like a shopping trip with your mom! In the midst of Angelina Jolie’s divorce drama with Brad Pitt, she stepped out with her girls for a fun day of shopping.

How about some retail therapy? Angelina Jolie took her daughters Shiloh and Zahara out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles and the trio were photographed giggling and smiling as they walked down the street. Angelina, 46, stunned, per usual, in a long, lacy dress, while her daughter Zahara, 13, matched her look in an all-black ensemble. Shiloh, 12, wore a baseball jersey that said “New York State Of Mind,” and kept it casual in a pair of cargo shorts and flip-flops. Everyone shielded their eyes in a trendy pair of sunglasses! In the photos, Zahara and Shiloh seem to be laughing about something one of them said, while Angelina is super serious on a mission to shop, before cracking a smile herself.

These happy photos come after weeks of sad reports that Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are continuing to engage in a very public, and fiery divorce battle. Recall, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, and sought full custody of their six children, and Brad countered by asking for joint custody. The battle has taken a turn in recent weeks, as Angelina requested more child support and that the court grant a divorce ASAP. Brad clapped back with documents showing he gave Angie $8 million to purchase her new mansion, and to prove he has been supportive, for the sake of his children.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that Brad “couldn’t care less about the money side of thing. His only concern, throughout this whole nightmare, has been and continues to be, the welfare of his children.” They added, “He can see straight through Angelina’s latest stunt. Brad seriously doesn’t know whether to feel angry, or to just laugh it all off, because Angelina trying to paint him as some kind of ‘deadbeat dad.'” We’re glad too see Ang and her kids smiling in the midst of this tough time.