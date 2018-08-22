Angelina Jolie & Daughters All Smiles While Out Shopping Amidst Her Divorce Battle With Brad Pitt

There’s nothing like a shopping trip with your mom! In the midst of Angelina Jolie’s divorce drama with Brad Pitt, she stepped out with her girls for a fun day of shopping.

How about some retail therapy? Angelina Jolie took her daughters Shiloh and Zahara out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles and the trio were photographed giggling and smiling as they walked down the street. Angelina, 46, stunned, per usual, in a long, lacy dress, while her daughter Zahara, 13, matched her look in an all-black ensemble. Shiloh, 12, wore a baseball jersey that said “New York State Of Mind,” and kept it casual in a pair of cargo shorts and flip-flops. Everyone shielded their eyes in a trendy pair of sunglasses! In the photos, Zahara and Shiloh seem to be laughing about something one of them said, while Angelina is super serious on a mission to shop, before cracking a smile herself.

These happy photos come after weeks of sad reports that Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are continuing to engage in a very public, and fiery divorce battle. Recall, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, and sought full custody of their six children, and Brad countered by asking for joint custody. The battle has taken a turn in recent weeks, as Angelina requested more child support and that the court grant a divorce ASAP. Brad clapped back with documents showing he gave Angie $8 million to purchase her new mansion, and to prove he has been supportive, for the sake of his children.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that Brad “couldn’t care less about the money side of thing. His only concern, throughout this whole nightmare, has been and continues to be, the welfare of his children.” They added, “He can see straight through Angelina’s latest stunt. Brad seriously doesn’t know whether to feel angry, or to just laugh it all off, because Angelina trying to paint him as some kind of ‘deadbeat dad.'” We’re glad too see Ang and her kids smiling in the midst of this tough time.