‘America’s Got Talent’ Results Recap: A Fan Fave Is Saved In The Next Round Of Quarterfinals

A new round of quarterfinals means more acts are going home. Find out who made it to the semi-finals and who didn’t on the Aug. 22 episode of ‘AGT’ now!

It’s getting down to the wire on America’s Got Talent. The second round of quarterfinals means more acts are getting cut. Yes, that means fan favorites. Out of the 12 acts who performed on the Aug. 21 episode, only 7 are moving on. Host Tyra Banks reveals at the start of the show the three acts that are eligible for the Dunkin’ Save — Makayla Phillips, Front Pictures, and Da Republik. More on them later…

Singer and Glee alum Noah Guthrie makes it to semi-finals, while Quin & Misha and Yumbo Dump are going home. Children’s choir Voices of Hope is moving on, but the Savitsky Cats are not. There are only a few slots left. Now Glennis Grace and Samuel J. Comroe are up. Thankfully, both of them are moving on! Before the Dunkin’ Save, Duo Trancend and Sacred Riana go face-to-face. In the least surprising news ever, Duo Transcend is headed to the semi-finals. Sacred Riana has cast her last curse. Good riddance!

The Dunkin’ Save has arrived. Makayla is going to the semi-finals! She falls to her knees and cries over the news. Heidi Klum cheers for her Golden Buzzer girl! The judges have to decide about the final act — Da Republik or Front Pictures. Heidi and Mel B choose Da Republik, while Howie Mandel goes with Front Pictures. It’s all down to Simon Cowell. He goes with… DA REPUBLIK! These acts will join the others — Courtney Hadwin, Angel City Chorale, Vicki Barbolak, Junior New System, Shin Lim, Amanda Mena, and We Three — moving on to the semi-finals! At this point, this competition is anyone’s to lose! There are so many talented acts!