Will J.Lo’s Epic Vanguard Performance Lead To Her Landing Super Bowl Halftime Show In 2019?

Is J.Lo gunning for the Super Bowl halftime slot? A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she wants her VMAs performance to prove she’s ‘right’ for the job!

Jennifer Lopez absolutely slayed her medley performance tonight at the VMAs (she even reunited with Ja Rule!) before she accepted the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. On top of that, a source close to J.Lo told us EXCLUSIVELY that her next planned step is singing on the biggest stage of all — the halftime show at the Super Bowl. “J.Lo has wanted to do the Super Bowl halftime show for a long time but her schedule has been crazy with her Vegas residency and Shades of Blue and World of Dance requirements among everything else that is on her plate, but now this might be her year. Shades of Blue is done and her residency is coming to an end so she has lots of time to focus on doing the halftime show.”

When it comes down to it, she almost viewed tonight as her audition for the Super Bowl. “She wants this evening’s Video Vanguard performance to show that she is the right person for the job,” our source went on to say. “She always had her eyes set on Miami in 2020, but everything is making sense for this year, so she wants to make it happen now instead of waiting and probably having something get in the way.”

Basically, the stars are aligning that might make Jennifer’s dream a reality. “MTV is a Viacom-owned company and CBS who is doing the Super Bowl this year is also Viacom,” our source added. “So many people in her camp believe she has a deal in place to do the halftime show. Because Pepsi not only is sponsoring the award tonight, but they also sponsor the halftime show. Everything is falling into place perfectly.” Time will tell if Jennifer gets her big chance!