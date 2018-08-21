Glennis Grace: 5 Things To Know About The Powerhouse Singer On ‘AGT’

Glennis Grace will be gracing us with her presence on the Aug. 21 episode of ‘AGT,’ the second round of live shows. Before Glennis performs again, here are 5 key things you should know about her!

Glennis Grace, 40, is one of the America’s Got Talent season 13 contestants to watch out for. She has one of the most powerful voices we’ve ever heard. She’ll be performing in the second round of the quarterfinals on Aug. 21. Here’s what you should know about the talented singer!

1. She sounds a lot like Whitney Houston. Glennis took the AGT stage for the first time in July 2018 and sang Whitney Houston’s “Run to You.” It takes a talented singer to take on a Whitney song and sing it well, but Glennis knocked it out of the park. All four judges gave Glennis a much deserved standing ovation.

2. She hails from the Netherlands! Glennis is an Amsterdam native. She first rose to fame at 16 when she won the finals of the Dutch series, The Soundmix Show, in 1994. She also won the national selection for the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005. Now she’s trying win the title of AGT season 13 champion!

3. Fans thought she got snubbed for not getting a Golden Buzzer. Fans were so surprised when Glennis didn’t receive the Golden Buzzer from one of the judges after her amazing rendition of a Whitney song. Fans took to Twitter to sound off about Glennis after her audition. AGT viewer Darrell Samuels tweeted: “Wow @GlennisGrace is amazing on @AGT @howiemandel – but no golden buzzer? #AGT.” Hey, she still made it to the live shows!

4. Bill Clinton recognized her because of her audition! Glennis posted the amazing photo on her Instagram. “I was walking in my hometown the Jordaan and then I saw a bunch of people walking by,” she captioned the July 26 photo. “And one of the ladies that walked besides 42nd President Bill Clinton recognized me of my audition of AGT and then introduced me to him… I like Bill and he was very kind to me.”

5. She has a son! His name is Anthony, and he’s 12 years old. “I’m so proud of you and your smile and energie [sic] will always bring joy to my life. I love you till the moon and back,” she captioned his birthday Instagram message in May 2018. She’s such a proud mom!