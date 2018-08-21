Cristhian Bahena Rivera: 5 Things To Know About Suspect In Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder

Hours after the heartbreaking discovery of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts’ dead body, police have arrested a 24-year-old illegal immigrant in connection with her murder. We’ve five things to know about Cristhian Bahena Rivera

It was the grim outcome no one wanted when 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts‘ body was found in a rural area outside of Brooklyn, Iowa buried underneath some corn stalks on Aug. 21. The college student went missing a month ago during a jog and police have arrested a suspect in her murder. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico has been arrested in the case after leading police to her body on and is now facing possible first degree murder charges. We’ve got five things to know about Christhian.

1. According to Christian’s Facebook page, he hails from Mexico.

On the site he does not indicate in his profile that he resided in Iowa. It said he’s from and lives in Guayabillo, Guerrero, Mexico.

2. Christhian was connected to the crime through surveillance video.

In the arrest warrant, police claim video footage showed a dark-colored Chevy Malibu was cruising up and down the street where Mollie went missing on July 19 while jogging. The vehicle traced back to Christhian.

3. Christhian allegedly pursued her in his car and chased her down on the street.

The arrest warrant claims he confessed to driving behind her then getting out of his car and running beside her on foot. It goes on to claim that she then threatened to call the police and he got mad and “blocked from his memory” what happened next which is what he says he does when he’s upset.

4. Christhian claims he doesn’t remember Mollie’s murder.

He told police he didn’t recall killing Mollie, but he drove to the entrance to a cornfield and saw he had a pair of headphones on his lap and then realized he put her in the trunk of his car. He noticed blood on the side of her head and said he then dragged her body into a cornfield where he buried her face up underneath corn leaves. He led police to her body on Aug. 21.

5. Christhian is a big video game fan.

On his FB page the main posts are about the video game Monster Legends. “Cristhian Bahena Rivera has unlocked new monster eggs, buildings and great things. Join also Monster Legends and create incredible monsters!” one post read. In another he promoted the game, with a post saying “The monsters of Cristhian Bahena Rivera are prodigious fighters! Join Monster Legends now and raise your own special monsters, fight in combat and get generous rewards”