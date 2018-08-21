Whitney Port Confirms She’s Joining ‘The Hills’ Revival As Brody Jenner’s ‘Negotiating’ His Return

Whitney Port has confirmed she’s returning to ‘The Hills’, and she may be bringing Brody Jenner with her, as a new report claims he’s ‘negotiating’ a deal to also star in the revival!

Just hours after a majority of the original cast members from The Hills announced MTV has officially greenlit a revival of the series, Whitney Port confirmed she’ll also be returning for the new set of episodes, which will debut sometime in 2019. “Throw back to my first VMAs look. Good thing I get to go back and make up for my insane looks on #thehills on the NEW HILLS REBOOT,” Whitney captioned her Instagram reveal on Aug. 21. As we said, her announcement comes just hours after her former and future cast mates reunited at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, when they spilled the beans on the show’s big return — 8 years after it went off the air.

Initially, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, and Frankie Delgado were the only cast members confirmed to be returning for the MTV series, so discovering that Whitney will be joining the revival is likely music to fans’ ears. Especially considering leading ladies Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have chosen not to participate in the docuseries. Lauren has reportedly chosen to focus on her work, while Kristin currently stars on her E! reality series, Very Cavallari, so her current contract obligations are likely what’s preventing her from joining the mix.

Someone who may be returning alongside Whitney, however, is none other than Brody Jenner, who famously dated both Lauren and Kristin throughout the six seasons the show was on the air! “MTV wants Brody. Without Lauren Conrad especially, the show needs Brody. He was the male lead of the show,” a source told E! News. “Brody is potentially interested and is currently in discussions with MTV.” Furthermore, a source told The Hollywood Reporter, “Everybody wants Brody to come back. He was such a big part of the show. It truly wouldn’t be the same without him.”