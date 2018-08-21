‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Series In The Works At Hulu With Kristen Bell: 5 Things You Need To Know

OMG! Hulu is reportedly in the middle of finalizing an eight episode ‘Veronica Mars’ revival and it has fans of the series over the moon! Here are five things you should know about the highly anticipated return.

Veronica Mars fans can rejoice! It’s been reported that Hulu is finalizing plans for a limited eight episode revival and we couldn’t be more excited! Lovers of the devoted series worked hard to fund and bring to life a movie version back in 2014 and it proved that the show still had a ton of support even after it ended in 2007. After Kristen Bell previously revealed in interviews that she would love to reprise her title role again, it looks like she’s getting that chance very soon! Here are five things you should know about the revival!

1.) Kristen and series creator Rob Thomas are reportedly taking part in the revival. Although no other details of the cast/crew have been revealed yet, it’s thrilling to know the man who brought us such an entertaining series and the woman who leads the cast will be back for it! Kristen is currently committed to NBC’s The Good Place, but there is reportedly no scheduling conflict that will prevent her from appearing on the Veronica Mars revival.

2.) Rob gave a clue of what the revival might be like back in 2016. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, he explained that he was thinking of making the series return consist of at least six hour-long episodes. “Kristen and I both want to figure out some way we could do a six-episode Veronica Mars mystery,” he said. “If I were a betting man, I bet that it will happen. I just don’t know when it will be.”

3.) This is the second time a streaming service has created a limited series revival. Like Hulu, Netflix brought back Gilmore Girls, another favorite retired television series, and made it into four movies that featured the original creators and cast. The Veronica Mars revival is expected to come back in a similar way.

4.) The revival is making history. Since Veronica Mars only lasted three seasons, it wasn’t really considered a commercial success but the fans it had were as loyal as could be and turned it into a MAJOR hit. There are some shows that last for many more seasons with much higher ratings than Veronica Mars that don’t get the chance to turn into a movie and/or a revival so this exciting news is truly amazing. Fans made headlines back in 2016 when their campaign for the movie surpassed its goal of $2 million and made a whopping $6 million.

5.) Before Hulu took the spot, other companies were in the running to air the revival. Rob expressed in previous interviews that if the series was going to come back, it was definitely a possibility it could be on Netflix or even NBC. We guess Hulu had the better deal!

We can’t wait to get more details about the revival in the near future! We’ll be updating as soon as more information is released!