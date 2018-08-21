Teyana Taylor Intensifies Feud With Jeremih By Bringing His Ex Onstage After Kicking Him Off Tour

There’s certainly no love lost between Teyana Taylor and Jeremih, who were tour-mates before she gave him the boot! As the show went on, Teyana stuck to him further by bringing his ex up on stage! — Watch!

Don’t expect Teyana Taylor, 27, and Jeremih, 31, to be breaking bread anytime soon. The K.T.S.E. added fuel to their ongoing feud when she brought his ex, Rachel Leigh, up on stage during her most recent tour stop. — This came after Teyana kicked Jeremih off her tour. During the Chicago stop of her new tour (August 19), Teyana brought out Jeremih’s baby mama — who happens to be a local celeb and a star on Black Ink Crew: Chicago — to serenade her on stage. Teyana performed her song “3Way” while standing over Leigh, who was seated and surrounded by three backup dancers. Watch the moment, which was captured by a fan, below!

Teyana’s latest move came after she put Jeremih on blast, tweeting that he is “lazy” and “sneaky” among other names. “@Jeremih Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selfish, lame a– n—a! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my a– off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair,” Teyana wrote on Twitter, August 15.

She added: “I will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this n—a out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me. I will make sure everyone gets refunded.”

Teyana announced the very next day that the Later That Night tour would be the KTSE on Aisle VII tour, after her latest album. She also revealed that singer, DaniLeigh would join her on all her tour, and the dates would continue as scheduled.