6 Stars Who Showed Off Their Underwear At VMAs: Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, & More

Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and more celebs that attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 chose to wore wardrobe ensembles that totally showed off their matching underwear underneath !

Woah! Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and other gorgeous stars weren’t afraid to flaunt their underwear in revealing outfits at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Aug. 20 and it proves the sexy look is definitely a popular trend! From transparent dresses to pantsuits, these ladies dressed to impress and turned heads with their intimate gear in plain sight. We’re taking a look at all of the celebs who chose to go the visible underwear route at one of the most popular music awards show of the year.

Nicki’s performance outfit was one we couldn’t miss. It reflected the ongoing style that she’s been wearing to represent her new album Queen and it included a nice peek at her black underwear. The singer wore a gold armor corset over the panties along with a blonde bob wig. Rita’s interesting red carpet outfit consisted of a black cut out dress with her own black panties underneath. Winnie Harlow followed suit when she wore a black transparent dress with a white crop top and black panties underneath while Amber Rose totally caught attention in a bright red latex corset with thigh-high boots, a matching mask and matching underwear.

Blac Chyna‘s wardrobe choice was a metallic pink bra-like top with a matching skirt that allowed her white thong style panties to be shown. Shanina Shaik‘s white high-waisted underwear couldn’t have been clearer underneath her pretty white lace pantsuit. Who knew that so many beautiful women walking out in all their underwear glory would become a thing? Fashion is truly unpredictable and that was more than apparent at this year’s MTV VMAs!