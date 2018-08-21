Cardi B Dissing Nicki Minaj, J.Lo’s Performance & More Show Highlights From MTV’s 2018 VMAs

The 2018 VMA Awards show was not one to be missed! Check out all of the best, wildest performances and most viral moments here!

And that’s a wrap on one of music’s biggest nights ever — the MTV Video Music Awards! And the show truly started off with a bang. Not only did Cardi B troll us all by pretending to unveil Kulture, she instead revealed the VMA Moon Man trophy, she also low-key dissed Nicki Minaj by calling herself an “empress”. Speaking of disses, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish roasted the cast of The Jersey Shore. Tiffany said, “Jersey Shore is back and bigger than ever, which makes sense. If you don’t get treatment, that stuff will keep flaring up every couple of years.” Woof! On top of that, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj were totally caught spilling some tea during a commercial break.

On top of that, who could forget when the Backstreet Boys covered all of the ditties up for Best Song? Another sweet moment was when Ariana Grande thanked fiance Pete Davidson merely for “existing”. Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon poked fun of Post Malone, quipping, “Post Malone has already gotten a face tattoo in honor of this next performance.” Check out all of the best performances and coolest show moments in our gallery above!

One of the more inspiring moments was when Jennifer Lopez was awarded the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award winner, following an amazing medley of her biggest hits, including “Ain’t Your Mama,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Jenny From the Block,” “Get Right,” and so many more hits. She said in her emotional acceptance speech, “I grew up on MTV, and this is really a tremendous honor for me. It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come true. Music, acting, performing, this career has always been kind of an obsession for me.” And when she sang her hit “Waiting For Tonight”, she literally flew across the stage. But she wasn’t the only artist to slay with their medley, Nicki sang a slew of her most recent hits off of Queen — including “Majesty” and “Fefe” — as she turned NYC’s Oculus space into an Egyptian-themed throne room.