Safaree Samuels Spills On His Beef With Nicki Minaj At The VMAs: Have They Called A Truce?

Nicki Minaj and ex Safaree Samuels have been beefing lately, and he gave us an exclusive update on where their feud stands while on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Nicki Minaj, 35, spent the better part of last week trash talking her ex Safaree Samuels, 37. While the beef was pretty one sided with the “Barbie Dreams” singer throwing off all sorts of insults, Safaree has let it roll off him. He tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY while walking the MTV VMAs red carpet that he’s not at war with anyone. “I ain’t been feuding with nobody. I’m just happy to be here, blessed to be here. It’s my first year at an awards show of this magnitude as Safaree the artist, the solo person so I’m just happy to be here cause a few years ago I couldn’t get one one of these and now I’m here,” he revealed on Aug. 20.

The Love and Hip Hop star obviously hinted that the “solo” part meant he was finally there on his own merits instead of as Nicki’s plus one. The pair dated from 2000-2014 and she took him to plenty of awards shows as her date before their messy breakup. He even adds, “Look, feel my energy. Does this feel like energy that’s feuding with somebody?” while seeming super upbeat and looking suave in a white shirt with a red lightening bolt across it and a big diamond medallion on his chest.

He did give a slight hint that having Nicki out of his life has helped him achieve his goals. “I cleared my head out. You’ve got to get rid of the toxins, toxic people, work hard and just do what you gotta do,” he tells in a super positive voice about his newfound success. Nicki in her attacks on him claimed in an Aug. 14 tweet that she spent $10K on a hair transplant on her then boyfriend but that it didn’t take. We tried asking him about it, but Blac Chyna happened to walk by on the red and drew his attention away as he went to hug her before answering the question. Man, Chy had great timing for him to escape that!

“I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!” she hate tweeted. Then she outed poor Tyga for having the same procedure done in another angry tweet that read “Tyga sh*t ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DON’T LIKE UGLY!!!!!!.” Well, his hairline sure looked great tonight.