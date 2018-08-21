Rihanna Dances Up A Storm To Childish Gambino Song As They Create Buzz With Secret Project

Days after Rihanna and Childish Gambino got fans excited about a potential collaboration, she created more buzz by dancing to his song on the streets of Havana. Watch here!

Rihanna and Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) are totally new besties! She even showed support for her pal by uploading a video to Instagram of her twirling down the streets while listening to his track, “Summertime Magic.” RiRi looked so happy and carefree in the video, where she can be seen dancing down a cobblestone path in a beige dress. She carried a floppy hat as she turned around and around, with her hair in braids and minimal makeup on her face. We are totally loving this summer 2018 Rihanna!

The video, which was seemingly filmed last week, comes after photos surfaced of Rihanna and Donald on-set together. Details of their secret project are scarce, although it’s reported that they’re shooting a new Hiro Murai movie called Guava Island, which also stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie. Next month, Childish Gambino will perform at Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball, so there’s also been speculation that they could be working on a collaboration together, which they would debut at the event. However, both stars have yet to comment on what exactly they are up to.

One thing that’s not going on between Rihanna and Donald is romance. After all, he’s very happy with his girlfriend, who he has two children with. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, things between Rihanna and Donald are strictly professional, and they are clearly very happy to be working together.

Meanwhile, Rihanna was still dating her man, Hassan Jameel, as of July. Although there were rumors the two had split, they were photographed on vacation in Mexico together earlier this summer. However, Rihanna is very private about the relationship so there hasn’t been any evidence on social media in the weeks since.