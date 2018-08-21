Post Malone’s Private Jet Reportedly Blows Tires In Flight & Needs To Make Risky Landing

Prayers for Post Malone, because the VMA-winning rapper is in a terrifying situation. He’s reportedly on board a private jet that’s about to make an emergency landing!

Let’s all pray that Post Malone comes out of this okay. The rapper and his team left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Aug. 21, boarding a private plane headed for London, according to TMZ. While the jet was taking off, a law enforcement source at the airport tells the publication that the private plane’s tires “blew off” during takeoff, forcing the pilot to circle back around to perform an emergency landing.

Air traffic control then informed the pilot to continue the flight to Massachusetts “in order to burn more fuel” for a safer (possible) crash landing, the source tells TMZ. The plane supposedly had 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn, meaning that if something went wrong, well…let’s not think about that. A video obtained by TMZ shows emergency personnel on the ground in New Jersey, scrambling before they decided the plane should land elsewhere.

The private plane – a Gulfstream IV – is reportedly still in the air at time of publication. We’ll continue to update this post with further updates. Fingers crossed that everyone walks away from this emergency landing in one piece.

Post is coming off a big night. He just performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, closing out the show while performing alongside Aerosmith and 21 Savage. On top of that, Post took home the Moon Person for Song of the Year for his track, “Rockstar.”