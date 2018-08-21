Offset Looks Pissed During Cardi B’s VMA Opening Amidst Split Rumors: What Happened?

Cardi B apparently didn’t fill Offset in on her plans for opening the VMAs on Aug. 20 — because he did NOT look happy when she pretended to cradle their newborn daughter onstage. Watch here!

Everyone was convinced that Cardi B would officially introduce her daughter, Kulture, to the world during her opening sketch at the MTV Video Music Awards…and that included her husband, Offset! Cardi took the stage to kick off the show cradling a bundle in a blanket, and Offset’s reaction when he thought she was about to reveal their baby for the first time was PRICELESS. Needless to say…he did NOT look happy. Of course, in the end, it was just a Moonman trophy covered up in the blanket, but Cardi really had all of us going for a second there. “Set said i was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket,” Cardi tweeted. “I thought you was going to show Kulture.” LOL.

Offset’s reaction comes just hours after a shocking report surfaced that there may be major trouble in this pair’s relationship. Although there was no conclusive evidence that there are any issues, Media Take Out reported that Cardi is “fed up” with her man, and even walked out on him before the VMAs, taking Kulture with her. Then, Cardi and Offset walked the VMA carpet separately, and she clearly did not fill him in on her opening segment plans. Plus, when she gave an acceptance speech after winning Best New Artist, she didn’t even thank him!

However, the lovebirds proved all is well by posing for photos together while seated in the VMAs crowd. Then, they attended an after-party together, and there didn’t seem to be any issues. Clearly, these are just two independent people who don’t find the need to do everything together!

quavo and offset reaction lmfaoo pic.twitter.com/y7dqLZOzZg — LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) August 21, 2018

Why Set said i was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket 😩I thought you was going to show Kulture 😩😩😂😂😂😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 21, 2018

The VMAs were Cardi’s first public appearance since giving birth to Kulture in June, and although she didn’t perform, she got fans VERY excited about what’s to come next. For now, though, we’ll let her enjoy this time at home with her little girl!