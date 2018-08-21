Normani Raves Over Nicki Minaj After She Defends Her From Tiffany Haddish’s VMAs Diss: ‘Perfect Queen’

Nicki Minaj jumped to Normani Kordei’s defense when Tiffany Haddish dissed her and Fifth Harmony at the VMAs…and Normani had the SWEETEST response for her ‘queen’ on Twitter. See the message here!

Normani Kordei could not get enough of Nicki Minaj at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The former Fifth Harmony singer took to Twitter to gush over Nicki as she watched the show…and saw the rapper defend her after a diss from Tiffany Haddish. “I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you,” Normani tweeted at Nicki. “You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!!!!! Proud of you always.”

In case you missed what went down, Tiffany was the first presenter of the evening, and she took a bit of a dig at Normani and Fifth Harmony by giving Camila Cabello, who was in the audience, a shoutout. “Camila Cabello is nominated for five VMAs tonight,” Tiffany said. “So for those of you watching at home — Hi Fifth Harmony!” As we all know, Camila left Fifth Harmony at the end of 2016, and it led to some tension between her and the rest of the girls. Clearly, this was Tiffany’s way of letting the other members of 5H know that she felt the 21-year-old made the right decision!

Well, Nicki was NOT so on-board with what Tiffany had to say. The “Chun-Li” singer actually went on to win the award Tiffany was presenting — Best Hip-Hop Video — and when she accepted, she fired back, “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that b****!” Nicki is clearly #TeamNormani on this one!

@NICKIMINAJ I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you 🙈✨💖 You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always — Normani (@Normani) August 21, 2018

Along with her sweet message to Nicki, Normani also retweeted a bunch of messages from users praising Nicki for standing up for her. However, Camila probably won’t be too bothered by the dig from Nicki — she went on to win two of the night’s biggest awards, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Not too shabby at all!