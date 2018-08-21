Nicki Minaj Takes Vicious Shots At Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner On ‘Queen Radio’: You Played Your F**king Self

Nicki Minaj put some of her enemies ON BLAST during her August 21 episode of ‘Queen Radio.’ See all of the shots she took throughout the new episode.

Don’t come for the queen. Fresh off her appearance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Nicki Minaj used episode four of her Queen Radio show to dish out some awards of her own. The 35-year-old rapper gave out a ton of “accolades” to friends and foes alike. While some awards were a true honor, there were a few that one would not want to be affiliated with. On the receiving end of one of the less desirable awards was none other than Nicki’s newest enemy, Travis Scott, 26.

Queen Radio’s host said it best as the show started, “The Queen is dangerous y’all.” Nicki got Vicious AF in the new episode. Nicki gave the first award of the day, Hoe N**** of the Week to Travis. Nicki went IN on Travis. “He’s out here selling f**king clothes and people think he’s selling f**king music,” Nicki said in a scathing shot at the rapper. Nicki went on to explain her reasoning behind throwing shade at Travis. “Travis Scott on Thursday…he and his label decided to have Kylie [Jenner] and baby Stormi put up a tour pass,” Nicki said. “Once he saw we were getting the #1 album in America, he had her go and post, and say, ‘hey, me and Stormi can’t wait to see y’all!” Nicki shaded Travis & Kylie’s attempt to steal her shine, but she still admitted, “I KNOW my album is that b**ch.”

The shade at Travis only continued. “You played your f**king self for having your f**king friend come on the internet. You’re a f**king man, and you got your girlfriend posting f**king tour passes saying you sold albums,” Nicki added in her rant. Damn Nicki, the rapper is NOT afraid to roast her enemies.

Nicki also gave away a Queen of the Week award which she claimed was deserved by the likes of Harriet Tubman and Aretha Franklin, but ultimately went to Normani Kordei. The award for Normani came after Nicki had to defend her one night before, at the VMAs. After Tiffany Haddish threw slight shade at Normani, Nicki spoke up. “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b*tch,” Nicki seethingly said. Nicki also started to give out her C**k Sucka of the Day award to Charlamagne Tha God, but decided against it in the end, in a show of forgiveness for the rapper.

One night before Nicki hosted her new Queen Radio episode, she took to the stage at the MTV VMAs. Nicki completely slayed her performance, and had fans in the New York City crowd going wild! The performance was set to be filmed from a secret location in the city, which turned out to be the Oculus, below the iconic World Trade Center. The rapper chose to perform a medley of songs from her newest album, Queen, which included “Majesty,” Barbie Dreams,” “Ganja Burns,” and “FEFE.” Despite her album being dropped just 10 days before the show, fans were already singing along.