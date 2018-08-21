VMAs After-Party 2018: Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner & More Change Into Sizzling New Looks

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards was a night to remember! But after the Aug. 20 show, many of our favorite celebs headed to after-parties, rocking a slew of epic dresses and outfits that we’re now obsessed with. See the pics, here!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, was literally the star of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, considering she received the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — and she continued holding onto that spotlight as she moved on from the show to the after-party! The talented singer changed into a skintight, Versace jumpsuit, which featured quite an intricate gold pattern. She paired the ensemble with massive sunglasses and a gold necklace, while keeping her hair down and straight, as she had it for the entire night. Of course, she was joined by her man, Alex Rodriguez, for the post-show shenanigans!

Kylie Jenner, 21, also showed off her insane figure in a tight outfit for the after-party, squeezing into a leather ensemble that put her fabulous post-baby body on full display. She looked biker chic in the look, which was a contrast to her platinum blonde hair, which she pulled back into a sleek bun. Meanwhile, Rita Ora definitely stood out in her feathered ensemble, which was super poofy on the top half, but very short on the bottom so she could show off her toned legs.

Tiffany Haddish also stole the show as she made her way to J. Lo’s after-party in a sequined jumpsuit, which hugged her figure in all the right places. She looked like a total smokeshow in the glistening ensemble! Of course, there was plenty more where these came from, and they’re all in the gallery above!

We loved all these looks so much — we can’t decide which after party outfit was our favorite! Looks through our pics above, and then see if you can. We dare you!