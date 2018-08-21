Mollie Tibbetts: Iowa College Student, 20, Found Dead After She Disappeared Without A Trace

Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, according to a new report. The 20-year-old Iowa college student, who disappeared while on a run July 18, was reportedly discovered in Iowa.

The body of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old Iowa college student on went missing on the night of July 18, has been found, according to the Associated Press, CBS News and Fox News. Tibbetts was reportedly found dead on Tuesday (August 21) in Iowa after an extensive search, which last more than a month, a law enforcement source tells Fox News. Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, told the Associated Press the body found Tuesday is believed to be Tibbetts, the news outlet reports. No other details involving the case have been disclosed.

There have been no arrests made in correlation to the Tibbetts case. A News conference will take place at 5 PM local time on Tuesday, August 21. Tibbetts, who was heading into her sophomore at the University of Iowa, was studying psychology. She was reported missing after she failed to respond to messages from her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, as well as when she did not show up to work at a daycare center. Tibbetts was last seen jogging around Brooklyn, Iowa around 7:30 PM on July 18.

Brooklyn is a town of roughly 1,500 people. Tibbetts had been staying with her boyfriend, in his older brother Blake Jack’s home when she disappeared. Tibbetts was dog-sitting while the two Jack brothers, who were cleared as possible suspects, were out of town. After she went for her usual jog, her boyfriend told ABC News that he opened a Snapchat photo of her on the same night she disappeared.

This story is still developing…