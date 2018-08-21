Madonna Locks Lip With Nicki Minaj Backstage At VMAs After She’s Called Out For Aretha Tribute

BFFs for life! Madonna and Nicki Minaj kissed backstage at the 2018 VMAs following Madonna’s controversial Aretha Franklin tribute. Nicki took a moment to wish ‘the queen of all queens’ a happy birthday!

“I want to happy belated bday to the queen, the queen of all queens, Miss Madonna. I love you so much, M,” Nicki Minaj, 35, said in a video on her Instagram Story, from backstage at the VMAs, before locking lips with the “Vogue” singer. Madonna turned 60 on Aug. 16. After the kiss, Nicki started screaming and laughing. We would, too, Nicki!

The backstage love happened following Madonna’s presenting the award for Video of the Year and paying tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, who passed away at the age of 76 on Aug. 16, the same day as Madonna’s birthday. Madonna was slammed on social media over her nearly 10-minute speech for seemingly making her tribute all about herself.

Nicki has been wrapped up in her own drama as well. She called out Travis Scott, 27, and said he only had the number one album because of girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s help. Travis fired back at Nicki at the end of his VMAs performance with just three words: “Astroworld number one!”

Aside from this feud, Nicki pretty much stole the show at the MTV Video Music Awards with her fierce performance of her Queen hits. She performed “Majesty,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “Ganja Burn” from the World Trade Center mall. She also defended Fifth Harmony after Tiffany Haddish, 38, threw major shade at the group when presenting the Best Hip-Hop Song award. When Nicki won, the rapper hit the stage and said, “Oh, my God. I wanna thank you guys so much. Shoutout to my fans. I know they’re watching. They’re watching online. And don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani Kordei is that b*tch.” YAS, NICKI, YAS!