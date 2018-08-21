Madonna Defends Herself After VMAs Tribute Backlash: It Would Be ‘Impossible’ To Honor Aretha In ‘2 Mins’

The Queen of Pop honored the Queen of Soul at the 2018 VMAs, but some thought her speech fell flat. See how Madonna is defending herself against haters on Instagram!

Like many, Madonna, 60, was a massive fan of the late Aretha Franklin. After the “Respect” singer passed away on August 16, fans knew there would be a tribute to the late singer at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and Madonna was the one to do the honors! There was a ton of controversy surrounding her speech though, after fans felt it was way too self-centered. Madonna was quick to defend herself! “Just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her!” she said in an Instagram post.

Madonna went on to explain that she made the most of the time she had at the ceremony, and even threw subtle shade at the award show as a whole. “That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment,” Madonna explained.

Why was everyone all up in arms? In her Aretha dedication, Madonna revealed that Aretha’s “Natural Woman” was the song she performed at one of her earliest auditions. She went on to explain how impressed several French record producers were by her A capella cover. “None of this would have happened, could have happened, without our lady of soul. She led me to where I am today,” Madonna said. Fans were angered by the story which was more rooted in Madonna’s history, than Aretha’s. “When Madonna is supposed to be honoring Aretha Franklin but goes on about her self for 10 mins straight,” one fan complained on Twitter.

Clearly, the living legend definitely didn’t mean any harm! “I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that,” she closed out her post by saying.