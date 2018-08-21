Lauren Jauregui Claps Back After Tiffany Haddish Viciously Disses Fifth Harmony At VMAs

Not everyone found Tiffany Haddish’s harsh VMAs joke about Fifth Harmony something to laugh at. Least of all group member Lauren Jauregui. We’ve got her clap pack to the brutal diss.

At least one member of Fifth Harmony is really upset by Tiffany Haddish‘s diss joke about the now on hiatus girl group at the 2018 MTV VMAs. During the opening monologue alongside fellow comedian Kevin Hart, Tiffany, 38, praised former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello‘s massive solo success and her five VMA nominations. Then she added, “So for those of you watching at home: hi, Fifth Harmony!” as audible gasps could be heard from the audience. Now member Lauren Jauregui is speaking out and asking that women don’t tear down each other.

“Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women. There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents,” the 22-year-old singer wrote on Twitter a day after the ceremony on Aug. 21. It had to have hurt seeing Camila be the star of the night while the rest of her former band was the butt of the most infamous joke of the evening. She went on to win the two biggest awards of the evening, taking home Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Havana.”

Nicki Minaj ended up clapping back for the group and shaded Tiffany about the joke. The comedians still were onstage to present the first award of the night — Best Hip-Hop Song — and it ended up going to Nicki for “Chun Li.”. “Shoutout to my fans. I know they’re watching. They’re watching online,” she said then looked straight at Tiff and scolded, “And don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani Kordei is that bitch,” turning towards the Girls Trip star, who good-naturedly laughed and applauded.

Nicki and Normani are pals and the “Barbie Dreams” rapper had the 22-year-old singer on her debut podcast of Queen Radio. Normani profusely thanked Nicki for having her back by tweeting to her, “I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you. You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!!!!! Proud of you always.”

On her Aug. 21 Queen Radio, Nicki wasn’t done with making sure the world knows not to diss Normani. “Last night at the VMAs, I said Normani is that bitch. Because she is. And I won’t allow anyone to disrespect a black woman in my f***ing face. I’ve had it with this s***,” she revealed.