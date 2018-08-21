Lamar Odom Confesses He Had 12 Strokes & 6 Heart Attacks When He OD’d — Explosive Interview

Lamar Odom recently spoke with Kevin Hart on his YouTube show ‘Cold as Balls’ and shockingly revealed he was in tremendously bad shape after having multiple strokes and heart attacks during his 2015 overdose.

Lamar Odom, 38, is grateful to be alive and it’s all because he came as close to death as possible back in 2015 when he overdosed on cocaine and it landed him in a coma. The basketball player spoke to Kevin Hart about the incident during an interview on Kevin’s YouTube show, Cold as Balls and he gave some shocking new insight into just how bad things were during the tough time. Kevin’s show has interviewees sit in a cold bathtub full of ice water as they speak with him so Lamar was shivering through his words. He revealed that he had 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks when the overdose happened and it led him into a coma. “All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle,” he said.

In addition to the details of what led him to be hospitalized, Lamar opened up about ex Khloe Kardashian‘s hands-on support at the time. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star handled his care despite the fact that they were separated when the incident happened and was constantly by his side at the hospital. “It was big,” he admitted. He tried to get back with Khloe once he recovered but she had sadly already moved on. The couple married in Sept. 2009, just one month after dating and seemed happy together until Khloe filed for divorce in Dec. 2013.

Although he was hoping for a second chance with Khloe back then, Lamar seems to be well past that moment now. After going to rehab and getting help, he is now fully recovered and healthy. He also used the interview with Kevin as an opportunity to joke about the brothel he was found at during the time of his overdose. He has been seen with various gorgeous women since then but Lamar claims he isn’t in a serious relationship with anyone as of right now.