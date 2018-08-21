Kylie Jenner Looks So Proud Watching Travis’ VMAs Performance — Exclusive Video

Kylie Jenner was Travis Scott’s biggest fan at the VMAs, watching him perform a medley of his hits and looking mesmerized. See our EXCLUSIVE video capturing the adorable moment, here!

Travis Scott, 26, has it good right now. His new album, Astroworld, is sitting pretty at #1 on the Billboard charts, he just welcomed a daughter into the world, and he’s madly in love with her mother, Kylie Jenner. Travis and Kylie left baby Stormi at home for a wonderful night at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Travis lit up the stage with an epic performance. Kylie, of course, was front row center to see it all go down. And she look positively mesmerized by her man!

In HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE video of Travis’ performance at the VMAs, which you can watch above, you can clearly see Kylie jamming out and looking oh-so proud. She keeps turning to the person next to her to (probably) talk about how good Travis is! And, ever the social media queen, she’s got her phone in her hand to film it all go down. Travis performed three songs at the VMAs during his electric performance: “Stargazing,” “Stop Trying to Be God” (with James Blake), and “Sicko Mode”. So awesome!

We’re sure Kylie also got a kick out of Travis throwing shade at Nicki Minaj at the end of his set. He shouted “Astroworld #1!”, a reference to his feud with Nicki over who’s actually at the top of the charts. That declaration was in the same breath as him saying “RIP Aretha Franklin,” but we digress. The rest of the night was great for Travis and Kylie, too. They were sharing a ton of PDA on the red carpet before the show, and really not caring who was watching. Oh, young love!