Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner ‘Cried Happy Tears’ When Travis Scott Invited Her On Tour: Tyga Never Did That

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
SplashNews
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted leaving their Soho Hotel, on the way to the 2018 MTV VMA's. Kylie dressed in a black latex dress, while baby daddy, Travis Scott dressed down in a flannel shirt and trucker cap. They were joined by designer Virgil Abloh as they made their way to the event. Pictured: Travis Scott,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5017345 200818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Calabasas, CA - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands as they head in to Polacheck's for some shopping a few days after her 21st birthday. Could the pair be looking to finally tie the knot? Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner is spotted wearing a gray camo dress as she leaves her hotel in Paris to go watch boyfriend Travis Scott's set at Lollapalooza festival in Paris. She shows off her figure as she hops into her ride. *Shot on 07/21/18* Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 44 Photos.
Entertainment & News Writer/Reporter

Kylie Jenner was overcome with emotion when Travis Scott asked her to join in on his upcoming tour! She wasn’t sure how Travis would approach it, since she’s never been treated this good in her other relationships!

Kylie Jenner, 21, finally feels like she has it all with Travis Scott, 26, right by her side. The makeup mogul recently revealed that she and her daughter, Stormi Webster, will join Travis on his Astroworld Tour, which kicks off on November 8, and she couldn’t be happier“Kylie’s so excited to be going on tour with Travis. The best part is, it was totally his idea. — Travis practically begged her to come with him,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!  The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was even “cried happy tears” when Travis expressed to her how much he wants Kylie and their daughter with him on the road.  

It was actually a huge shock because when she was with We hear Kylie became so emotional, because she’s been used to the way her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, 28, did things when he hit the road for shows. “He never wanted her to go on tour with him,” the insider says, adding that Kylie “couldn’t help but worry that Travis would shut her out like Tyga did.” But, it’s the total opposite with this relationship “He’s all about having her there with him, and Kylie couldn’t be happier.”

And, Travis even went the extra mile. — The source explains: “It’s not just Kylie and Stormi that Travis has asked to join him on the tour, he’s told her she can invite her best friend Jordyn Woods to come too. Travis knows that he’ll be busy a lot and he doesn’t want Kylie to feel lonely or bored, that’s how thoughtful he is.”

Travis will kick off his Astroworld Tour in Baltimore, Maryland on November 8. “Me and Storm ready for tour,” Kylie captioned an Instagram post of the official tour announcement, which came from her first, on August 17. The adorable family will travel throughout November and December, taking a two-day break over Thanksgiving, and wrapping up on December 19, conveniently at The Forum in LA, just ahead of Christmas, which we all know if a huge deal in the Kardashian family.