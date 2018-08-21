Kylie Jenner ‘Cried Happy Tears’ When Travis Scott Invited Her On Tour: Tyga Never Did That

Kylie Jenner was overcome with emotion when Travis Scott asked her to join in on his upcoming tour! She wasn’t sure how Travis would approach it, since she’s never been treated this good in her other relationships!

Kylie Jenner, 21, finally feels like she has it all with Travis Scott, 26, right by her side. The makeup mogul recently revealed that she and her daughter, Stormi Webster, will join Travis on his Astroworld Tour, which kicks off on November 8, and she couldn’t be happier. “Kylie’s so excited to be going on tour with Travis. The best part is, it was totally his idea. — Travis practically begged her to come with him,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was even “cried happy tears” when Travis expressed to her how much he wants Kylie and their daughter with him on the road.

It was actually a huge shock because when she was with We hear Kylie became so emotional, because she’s been used to the way her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, 28, did things when he hit the road for shows. “He never wanted her to go on tour with him,” the insider says, adding that Kylie “couldn’t help but worry that Travis would shut her out like Tyga did.” But, it’s the total opposite with this relationship “He’s all about having her there with him, and Kylie couldn’t be happier.”

And, Travis even went the extra mile. — The source explains: “It’s not just Kylie and Stormi that Travis has asked to join him on the tour, he’s told her she can invite her best friend Jordyn Woods to come too. Travis knows that he’ll be busy a lot and he doesn’t want Kylie to feel lonely or bored, that’s how thoughtful he is.”

Travis will kick off his Astroworld Tour in Baltimore, Maryland on November 8. “Me and Storm ready for tour,” Kylie captioned an Instagram post of the official tour announcement, which came from her first, on August 17. The adorable family will travel throughout November and December, taking a two-day break over Thanksgiving, and wrapping up on December 19, conveniently at The Forum in LA, just ahead of Christmas, which we all know if a huge deal in the Kardashian family.