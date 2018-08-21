See Pics
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Kiss & Pack On Sexy PDA As She Flashes Major Leg In Racy White Mini Dress

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands as they head in to Polacheck's for some shopping a few days after her 21st birthday.

Even going their separate ways for the day, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott proved how massively in love they are. We’ve got the adorable pics of them packing on PDA outside their NYC hotel.

Parting is such sweet sorrow, even if it’s only for a few hours. Kylie Jenner, 21, and boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, are still in New York following his electric performance at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Aug. 20. They’re staying at the Mercer Hotel and put on a PDA show for the awaiting paparazzi as they exited the building on Aug. 21. They were going separate ways for the day and were so in love that they could barely part. Travis sweetly guided Kylie outside by going first to protect her and held on to her hand while a burly bodyguard cleared a path for them. Even after kissing and turning to separate ways down the street the couple looked at each other and kept holding hands as they were parting.

Kylie looked super sleek in a stylish white sleeveless minidress that was perfect for a late summer day in Manhattan. While the dress was simple, she added black leather ankle boots and black sunglasses to give the look an edge. The cosmetics mogul wore her newly platinum locks pulled back into a small ponytail and carried a black leather clutch purse. She rocked the same color the night before at the VMAs, selecting an elegant white Tom Ford blazer dress for the occasion.

Travis has his own unique fashion sense, and wore a green, blue and red tie-dyed shirt that features a green alien playing with a soccer ball on it. He paired it with a camo baseball cap, acid washed jeans and green sneakers that matched his shirt. These two have such differing styles yet always look so darn good together.

Hopefully Travis and Kylie hadn’t tuned in to Nicki Minaj‘s latest Queen Radio podcast today. She continued to claim that they gamed the system via her massive fanbase to make sure his Astroworld album stayed number one for the second week in a row, causing Nicki’s Queen to debut at number two and losing out on the coveted top spot. “Travis Scott on Thursday…he and his label decided to have Kylie and baby Stormi put up a tour pass,” Nicki said.

“Once he saw we were getting the #1 album in America, he had her go and post, and say, ‘hey, me and Stormi can’t wait to see y’all!” referring to Kylie’s Aug. 16 Instagram post that read “me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️ shop.travisscott.com” to her 113 million followers. “You played your f**king self for having your f**king friend come on the internet. You’re a f**king man, and you got your girlfriend posting f**king tour passes saying you sold albums,” she angrily added.