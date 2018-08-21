Kylie Jenner Had ‘Anxiety’ At MTV VMAs — She Couldn’t Shake The Nicki Minaj Drama

Kylie Jenner stayed out of the audience for most of the 2018 VMAs for a good reason. She had anxiety about a run in with Nicki Minaj who has been trashing her and we’ve got the details.

There was a serious lack of major star power at the 2018 VMAs so you’d think the cameras would have done tons of cutaways to Kylie Jenner, 21, who was there to support boyfriend Travis Scott‘s performance. But she stayed out of her seat in the audience for most of the show because of the stress Nicki Minaj, 35, has caused her and Travis over who really has the current number one album. Nicki was also in the house and Kylie didn’t want an awkward run-in. “Kylie was very uncomfortable last night. She’s extremely sensitive to negative energy so the drama with Nicki Minaj was hard for her to shake off,” a source close to the cosmetics mogul tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie’s also not that comfortable in crowds so that was a factor as well. While she was happy to be at the VMAs and proud to support Travis, she still battles anxiety — especially about having a run in with Nicki. Kylie and Travis went out of their way to avoid having a run in with Nicki,” our insider adds. Kylie was seen in only a few cutaways, returning to her seat to watch Travis perform as she gazed on lovingly.

The original seating plan had Kylie and Travis seated directly behind Nicki at the awards show. That had to be changed when she went on the warpath against him and Kylie. She claimed that he used his baby mama to help him game the system when she posted to Instagram that she and their baby Stormi Webster, 6 months, couldn’t wait to meet fans on his tour, which hadn’t been announced yet. Nicki claims that Kylie’s message inflated his album sales figures to keep his Astroworld at number one on the Billboard Top 200 for the second week in a row, causing Nicki’s Queen to debut at number two.

After going off about it on Twitter on Aug. 20, a day later she’s still throwing shade about it via her Queen Radio. “When [Scott] realized that Queen was about to [be] the No. 1 album in America, he and his label decided to have Kylie and baby Stormi put up a tour pass…He had her post and say, ‘Hey, me and Stormi can’t wait to see y’all.’ How are you selling something that does not have anything to do with your album but it is being counted on Billboard as album sales?” she ranted, adding “You stupid f–k! You’re a f–king man! You got your homeboy talking for you, your girlfriend posting tour passes saying you sold albums — stop it! Knock it the f–k off!” Ouch!