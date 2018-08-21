Was Kylie Jenner Throwing Shade At J.LO During VMAs Performance? Why She Didn’t Stand Up

HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY why Kylie Jenner looked ‘bored’ during Jennifer Lopez’s MTV VMAs performance on Aug. 20, and how she felt about the backlash.

Kylie Jenner, 21, had a bad night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20. You could see it on her face — but that blank expression bothered Jennifer Lopez’s fans, who were expecting the makeup CEO to at least stand for their queen’s ten-minute performance. And Kylie is snapping right back at her critics. “She loves Jennifer, not only is she a huge fan but she also knows her personally,” a Kardashian insider shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “There was no shade intended.”

Kylie even found the J.Lo hate “more upsetting” than the accusations that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t know the words to Travis Scott’s Astroworld songs, some of which he performed at the VMAs. “Kylie is furious that people are trying to say she doesn’t know the words to Travis’s songs,” our insider also says. “She’s been playing that album since before anyone else heard it so it’s really annoying.” Kylie stood up for her baby daddy’s set, but she wasn’t exactly hooting and hollering. Our source explained earlier, “Kylie was just having a challenging evening.”

And we know why Kylie was having such a “challenging evening.” It was bad before the night even started! “Kylie was very uncomfortable last night. She’s extremely sensitive to negative energy so the drama with Nicki Minaj was hard for her to shake off,” another source close to Kylie shared EXCLUSIVELY with us on Aug. 21. “Kylie’s also not that comfortable in crowds so that was a factor as well. While she was happy to be at the VMAs and proud to support Travis, she still battles anxiety — especially about having a run in with Nicki. Kylie and Travis went out of their way to avoid having a run in with Nicki.” As a refresher, Nicki called out the couple a day before the VMAs on Aug. 19. She tweeted, “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing.”

So, there’s your answer. Kylie found it hard to throw down to “Jenny From The Block” when she was too busy battling anxiety!