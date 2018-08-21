Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Have One ‘Last Embryo’ Put Away — Boy Or Girl?

Why stop at three? Sounds like Kim and Kanye aren’t done growing their fam just yet — but what will their sex of their next baby be? We’ve got all the details!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 41, have three kids five and under, which would be more than enough for some parents — but not for these two! Even though the couple welcomed their youngest, Chicago West, only seven months ago with the help of a surrogate, Kim and Kanye are already planning on adding a fourth kid to the fam, according to an Us Weekly report. That’s right! Not only do these two want another baby, but they’ll allegedly be using a gestational carrier again. “[They] have one embryo left,” an insider told the outlet, revealing that it’s for a baby boy. Aw! Looks like Saint West, 2, won’t always be outnumbered by Chicago and North, 5. In fact, a second source added that they’ll be starting the surrogate process “soon.”

While the baby boy would biologically be Kim and Kanye’s, the Kardashian wouldn’t give birth to him herself. “Doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” she explained on her website after Chicago was born, and we’re sure that will be the case the next time around! But in her womb or not, an announcement like this would still be crazy exciting news. With Khloe Kardashian giving birth to True Thompson four months ago, and Kylie Jenner delivering Stormi Webster a couple of months before that, the next generation of Kardashian kids just keeps growing and growing. We think it’s about time another little boy entered the mix. The more, the merrier, in our opinion!

But until this power couple confirms or denies this report, we’ll keep stalking Kim’s social media accounts for adorable pics of the three little ones she’s already got.