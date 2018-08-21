Kendall Jenner Reacts To Backlash Over ‘Offensive’ Comments About Fellow Models

Kendall Jenner is now claiming her slam against fellow models who do tons of runway shows was taken out of context. We’ve got how she’s now saying her quote was misrepresented.

Kendall Jenner made a world of enemies with fellow models during an interview where she seemed to diss girls that walk in tons of runway shows. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Kendall, 22, told LOVE magazine. “I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f—k those girls do. More power to ’em.” Now she’s having to dial things back after fellow models told her that they need to walk in that many shows and more to earn a living and don’t have the luxury of turning down work like the wealthy reality star does.

“I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context .I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!” she tweeted on Aug. 21.

“I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful. I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that. i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS. Cultivate kindness today and always,” Kendall added.

Kendall got hammered by her peers for her comment about how she turns down work when LOVE posted the quote and a photo of her to their Instagram page on Aug. 17. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Vita Sidorkina commented “Maybe ‘those girls’ need to pay their bills that’s why they are doing 30 shows? No words…” Model Peyton Knight shared Kendall’s interview on her IG stories and hastagged her post “#ENDTHEPRIVILEGE.” She wrote, “This kinda disrespect towards other models who have NO NAME for themselves walking into the industry is disgusting. We don’t get to ‘choose’ which shows to do, and it’s an honor to do a lot…If we said no to multiple jobs we wouldn’t have a career.”

Russian supermodel Daria Strokous really schooled Kendall hard, writing in the comments “‘Whatever the f—k those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families. Oh, and it’s 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f—king proud of every single one of the girls that did it.”