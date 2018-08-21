Chris Stapleton’s Wife Claps Back At Kendall Jenner For Asking Him To ‘Call’ Her After Concert

Kendall Jenner couldn’t stop raving about Chris Stapleton when she attended his concert over the weekend, and his wife had a thing or two to say about it. See her hilarious, cheeky response here!

Chris Stapleton officially has a fangirl in Kendall Jenner…and his wife, Morgane, is loving it! Kendall went to the country singer’s concert in Los Angeles on Aug. 18, and she went wild over it on her Instagram Story. Along with one shot of the stage, she wrote, “I love you Chris Stapleton,” and then with another, she added, “call me.” Of course, Chris is happily married to Morgane, and she was actually all about this show of love from a Kardashian. “When Kendall Jenner loves your husband & wants him to call her, but you also have strong love for said KarJenner…” she wrote on Instagram. LOL!

Obviously, Kendall is also in a relationship with Ben Simmons, so her comments were clearly just meant to be playful and as a way of showing support for Chris. Meanwhile, Chris and Morgane are coming up on 11 years of marriage this October, and they just welcomed their third and fourth children, twin boys, last April. The pair are also parents to an older son and daughter, but have kept the identities of their kids private.

Chris is currently one of the biggest names in country music, so it’s no surprise that Kendall is a fan! He’s won seven ACM Awards, seven CMA Awards, and five Grammy Awards. Not too shabby, huh!?

Chris will end the summer leg of his tour this week, and then pick things up again in October. He’ll end his run of shows in mid-November, after which he’ll finally get a break to spend time with his family for the holidays.