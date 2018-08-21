Kate Gosselin Reportedly Has ‘Full Custody’ Of All 8 Kids: Hannah, 14, Doesn’t Live With Jon Despite Claims

Is Jon Gosselin’s claim that daughter Hannah, lives with him not true? A new report states that ex Kate Gosselin allegedly maintains custody of all eight kids!

The bitter fight continues between Jon and Kate Gosselin! The exes have been feuding for nearly a decade over who should have custody of their 14-year-old sextuplets and two older twins, Mady and Cara. Though Jon claimed in an Instagram live session on August 16 that he allegedly has full custody of one of the girls, Hannah, a source told PEOPLE magazine that it’s not true. Kate “maintains full custody of all eight of her kids,” the source said.

Hannah, 14, was in the background of Jon’s Instagram live video, bopping along to his DJ set (yeah, he does that now). At one point, she left the video and came back with hot dogs for their dinner. Jon answered a fan’s question and claimed that he won full custody of Hannah, and that she lives with him “permanently.” He didn’t go into any further detail about how that allegedly happened, or if he won custody of any of the other seven kids. Rumors that he gained custody of Hannah started over Father’s Day weekend in June, when he posted pics of her on vacation with him and his girlfriend in Atlantic City. She was the only one of eight kids to join him for the holiday. While he’s posted about visiting with one of his sons, Collin, he hasn’t mentioned the other kids.

Mady and Cara, now both 17, have said in the past that they do not want to see him. “He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said in an April interview with PEOPLE. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

