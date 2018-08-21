KarJenner’s Best Blonde Looks: Who’s Had More Fun With Lighter Locks — Kim, Kylie, or Khloe?

The KarJenners have flaunted various hair colors over the years but their blonde looks have definitely captured some of the most attention. If it’s true that blondes have more fun, which sister is enjoying her locks the most?

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all gone blonde at various times in their lives and they know how to pull it off extremely well. So, which one does it best? Well, we’re taking a look at some of their best lighter haired photos to determine which ones capture the most attention and it definitely proves these sisters know how to try and one-up each other! From short-haired blonde looks to longer locks, the KarJenners always impress with their interesting styles and we love going through them all!

Kylie was brunette for a while before she recently returned to blonde for her 21st birthday. The new mother looked absolutely gorgeous with the long-haired look while wearing a sparkly pink dress for the occasion. She later took to Instagram to share some poses of herself with a shorter style of the same blonde hair. Whether she’s posting professional pics or candids, Kylie knows how to rock the blonde hair well and definitely proves that any natural brunette beauty can go blonde and still look good.

Kim also likes to go back and forth between brunette and blonde. Although her most recent look shows off dark hair, the reality star went blonde for a long time and even incorporated her brunette roots in the hairstyle to create a two-toned look that has been becoming increasingly popular over the years. We think Kim looks amazing no matter the hair color but she is certainly one Kardashian that can turn heads with some of the best blonde pics out there.

Khloe is another Kardashian that can look incredible as a blonde. The mom-of-one has been wearing her hair in the style of a short blonde bob lately and we have to admit that it works on her! It must be easier for her to manage while taking care of four-month-old baby True and we think it’s a solid choice. Like her sisters, Khloe has experimented with her hair color over the years. Whether she chose a mixture of blondish brown or straight up blonde or brown, she always managed and still manages to look beautiful!