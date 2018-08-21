Jennifer Lopez Unbothered By Kylie Jenner’s VMAs Diss: One Person Couldn’t Ruin Her Moment

Throw all the shade you want — J. Lo will still be basking in the glow of her Vanguard Award! In fact, she brushed off Kylie’s diss at the VMAs last night, a source close to the singer says. No sweat!

It doesn’t seem possible that anyone could have been bored during Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic ten-minute performance at the 2018 Video Music Awards — but Kylie Jenner, 21, sure looked like she was. Even as J. Lo, this year’s winner of the Michael Jackson Vanguard Video Award, belted out a medley of her classics including “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting For Tonight,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “On the Floor,” KJ stayed right in her seat with a blank expression on her face. But while we were disappointed by her lack of enthusiam, and so were her fans, the diss didn’t bother Jennifer in the slightest, a source close to the 49-year-old singer told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Do you think that Jen would be where she is today and where she was last night if she worried about what people like Kylie Jenner thought of her performance?” the insider asked. Ouch! “She puts her blood sweat and tears into her career and the performance last night and if someone is not going to like it then that is their problem. She had her mom, her kids and Alex by her side and she was in a completely euphoric mood all night. She is not going to let one person’s thoughts ruin her night.” And we don’t blame her! Even if Kylie was bored, there were so many talented musics — like Cardi B, for starters — who were up and on their feet, dancing along to Jennifer’s tunes. And at the end of the night, she walked away with the Vanguard Award, just saying!

It’s not like everyone was expecting Kylie to jump around and sing along at the top of her lungs, but even a smile would have been nice. She sure looked proud when her baby daddy Travis Scott was on stage, so we know she’s capable of being a captive audience. But whatever — if J. Lo isn’t sweating it, neither will we!

Hollywoodlife reached out to Jennifer and Kylie’s reps for this story, but did not immediately hear back.