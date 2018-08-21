Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck’s Kids Look All Grown Up At Walk Of Fame Ceremony — Cute Pics

A family affair! Jennifer now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so she rang in the milestone moment with all three of her kids. Click here for their sweet photos!

Our hearts can’t take it! Jennifer Garner, 46, brought her entire brood to the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday to celebrate getting her star on the iconic street. It’s not often that we see her three kids out and about, so even though the actress looked incredible in a navy blue dress, it was her little ones who stole the show. Violet Anne, 12, was almost as tall as her momma in a long white dress, while Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9, and Samuel, 6, hugged it out. And they all looked scary alike! The only person from this fam who was missing was their dad and Jennifer’s ex, Ben Affleck, 46. Instead, he was spotted with a new lady on his arm this weekend, Playmate Shauna Sexton.

But Jennifer had plenty of other guests there to support, including her parents and sisters. A few famous faces even showed up in her honor! That’s right — Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Judy Greer were all there for her. How sweet is that? Still, nothing could distract from the three mini-mes right at Jennifer’s side. Violet, especially, was the spitting image of her mom and, by the sounds of it, the mother/daughter pair are really close! They even went on a pre-middle school trip to Sweden earlier this month and got lost in a kayak and had to be rescued — but still had the best time together. According to Jennifer’s Insta post, they got a great view of the sunset and her daughter never complained.

Seeing Violet in front of the camera is a VERY rare occasion, but her mom’s Walk of Fame ceremony is a big deal! And we love that she and her younger siblings came along to celebrate.

Jennifer isn’t the only mom to break out the kids for a rare sighting at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds did the same thing back in April when the father of two received his star. Who’s next?