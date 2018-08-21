Is Bethenny Frankel Quitting ‘RHONY’ After BF’s Tragic Death & Feud With Carole Radziwill?

We’re getting scared. Bethenny Frankel still hasn’t signed on for Season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ according to a report from Aug. 21. Is she leaving the show?

Imagine Real Housewives of New York City without Bethenny Frankel, 47. We know, it’s unimaginable. But a report has surfaced on Aug. 21 that Bethenny “hasn’t signed on yet” for Season 11, according to a Us Weekly source. Even more nerve-wracking, the source added that production will begin “around Labor Day,” which is Sept. 3 — that’s shorter than two weeks from now! But there’s still hope. “Bethenny’s contract is much more complex than the other Housewives’ contracts,” the source claimed to the news outlet. “She’s usually late to the game when it comes to signing on but she doesn’t hold up production and she usually confirms just in time.”

Only a big tragedy could set back the always-grinding Skinnygirl CEO. On Aug. 10, her on and off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields passed away at the age of 51 from an alleged Oxycodone overdose, and she’s still grieving her loss. “It has been a tough time for her and she is just trying to mourn the loss of Dennis right now. She hasn’t thought about when she’ll be ready to get back to work yet,” another source told Us Weekly. And the insider went on to claim that Bravo’s being totally understanding of the situation. She’s reportedly getting an “extension” of sorts! The source added, “They are giving her space to grieve and letting her make the decision of when the right time is for her to return.”

Adding to Bethenny’s “tough time” may also be her feud with ex-bestie and RHONY co-star, Carole Radziwill, 55. On the day of Dennis’ death, Carole joined in with fans on Twitter to indirectly tease Bethenny right before the tragic news broke. The tweets are now deleted, save for one. Bethenny also felt attacked by other RHONY co-stars at the Season 10 reunion show, which will air on Aug. 22. Carole yelled that Bethenny was a “liar,” and Ramona Singer, 61, straight-up told Bethenny, “Don’t say a f**king thing with your fake tits!” Bethenny decompressed in the dressing room, telling the camera, “This is like Game of Thrones. I’m like the mother of dragons fighting multiple blondes.” Well, one of the blondes — Carole — is officially not returning to RHONY, so that’s one less feud on Bethenny’s list!

Everyone needs to give Bethenny a break, or else it looks like she’s going to take a break from the show for good! Bethenny is a real RHONY OG, having been with the show since Season 1 in 2008. And except for Seasons 7 and 8, she’s been a main NYC Housewife for almost every season!

HollywoodLife got no comment on the record from Bethenny Frankel’s rep.