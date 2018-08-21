Halsey Reveals Why She Refused To Attend The VMAs this Year: Was It Because OF Ex G-Eazy?

Halsey was a no-show at the 2018 MTV VMAs. Find out why the singer flat out refused to attend this year’s ceremony!

Halsey may still be riding the wave of her latest album release, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, but she didn’t ride that wave to the VMAs. The 23-year-old singer was noticeably absent from this year’s award show, and fans were wondering why! Naturally, some jumped to conclusions, and decided it must have something to do with the fact that here ex, rapper G-Eazy, 29, was set to be there. Halsey took to Twitter to set the record straight, and had another BIG reason for skipping out! “bc I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV “#wcw” me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn’t feel right to go. I’m happy you guys liked the videos. That’s all that matters to me,” she said in a Tweet. Ouch! Halsey totally threw MTV under the bus there.

Clearly, Halsey is salty over her VMA snub, and we don’t blame her! The pop star released three self-directed music videos in relation to her newest album, and they were all chart-topping hits! What gives, MTV? The “Bad at Love” singer performed with The Chainsmokers at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, and in 2017, scored three nominations at the show, but 2018 left the singer empty handed.

At least, it’s probably for the best that Halsey stayed home this year. Her split with G-Eazy is still SUPER fresh, and he was all over the VMAs. The “No Limit” rapper not only strutted the red carpet, but he presented an award that night. On the red carpet before the show, G-Eazy claimed he’s been having “the best summer” of his life, but Halsey seems to still be recovering from their breakup earlier this summer. In July, she broke down crying onstage while performing her song “Sorry.”

In a statement addressing their breakup, Halsey said: “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”